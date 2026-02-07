Smartcrowd, A Nawy Company, Secures VARA In-Principle Approval For Tokenised Real Estate Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Approval marks a key milestone in SmartCrowd's expansion into regulated tokenised

real estate under the Nawy Shares brand -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="427" height="371" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: SmartCrowd, a Nawy company, announced today that its tokenised real estate entity, Nawy Shares, has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

The approval marks a major milestone in the company's expansion into regulated tokenised real estate and represents the final step before full authorisation, pending the completion of VARA's licensing requirements.

This development further strengthens Dubai's position as a global hub for regulated digital assets and innovative financial products, supported by a transparent regulatory framework designed to safeguard investors while enabling responsible innovation.

SmartCrowd – which launched MENA's first regulated real estate crowdfunding platform – has been instrumental in widening access to property investment across the region. Through the Nawy Shares brand, the company is now moving into the next era of real estate investing by tokenising real world assets and bridging traditional property ownership with blockchain enabled infrastructure.

With over AED 220 million in successful exits to date and more than AED 500 million in transactions planned for 2026, the move into tokenized real estate marks a natural evolution of SmartCrowd's regulated investment offering.

“Securing VARA's In-Principle Approval is a pivotal step in our journey into tokenised real estate. It reflects our long-standing commitment to operating within the highest regulatory standards, while continuing to innovate and expand access to high-quality real estate investments,” commented Adham Moshasha, Chief Growth Officer at SmartCrowd.

“We pioneered fractional ownership long before it became a buzzword. Tokenization is simply the advanced mode of that model, bringing fractional property ownership on-chain to improve security, transparency, and tradability. Dubai's forward-thinking regulatory framework has made this evolution possible and has been instrumental in enabling this next phase of growth.”

“We are incredibly proud of the SmartCrowd team for achieving this milestone with Nawy Shares in Dubai,” said Mostafa El Beltagy, CEO and Co-Founder of Nawy.“This is their first step towards a world leading ecosystem where property ownership becomes digitized, physical assets can become liquid, and transactions will be done instantly. We are excited to be taking part in this journey led by one of the most, progressive regulations in the world.”

Upon receiving full authorisation, Nawy Shares will move toward launch, further strengthening SmartCrowd's position at the intersection of real estate, technology, and regulated digital finance in the UAE.

About SmartCrowd:SmartCrowd is the MENA region's first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence. About Nawy:

Nawy is Africa's largest proptech company, transforming real estate across the MENA region with cutting-edge technology. With AI-powered search, expert in-house brokerage, and innovative financing solutions, Nawy simplifies property transactions for consumers, brokers, and developers alike. Its growing portfolio includes Nawy Shares, Nawy Now, Nawy Partners, and Nawy Unlocked where it enhances accessibility, transparency, and efficiency. Nawy's vision is to play an integral role in every real estate transaction, driving innovation and shaping the future of the industry.