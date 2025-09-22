Darius Von Guttner Sporzynski
Historian,
Australian Catholic University
Darius is a historian of East Central Europe with broad interest in cultural aspects of transmission of ideas across time and space. He is interested in global history and pursues interdisciplinary research and teaching subjects which examine history from a global perspective.
He is researching the common patterns which emerged across all cultures, in aspects of world history which have drawn people together - the patterns that reveal the diversity of the human experience.
Darius has a strong research interest in education. In addition to the interest in curriculum (design and development, and policy implementation and evaluation), he researches the nexus between research orientated teaching and learning and the disparity between the methodology of teaching of a discipline like history at secondary and tertiary levels.
After a decade of teaching outside metropolitan centres he is working collaboratively on the issues affecting education in regional settings, specifically on regional culturally, linguistically and economically diverse (CLED) communities of learning and the use of emerging technologies and the issues affecting funding for humanities.Experience
2021–present
Researcher, Australian Catholic University
2007
The University of Melbourne, PhD
2021
French Revolution: The Basics,
2017
Writing History in Medieval Poland Bishop Vincentius of Cracow and the 'Chronica Polonorum',
2014
Poland, holy war and the Piast Dynasty, 1100-1230,
The Australian Early Medieval Association
Society for the Study of the Crusades and the Latin East
Australian and New Zealand Association for Medieval and Early Modern Studies
Education (13)
Secondary Education (130106)
Studies In Human Society (16)
Historical Studies (2103)
Fellow, Royal Historical Society
