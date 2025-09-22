Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man, Grandson Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Rajouri

Man, Grandson Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Rajouri


2025-09-22 12:03:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Man, Grandson Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu- A 78-year-old retired teacher and his grandson were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accident took place at Rah Salyot between Bhambla and Sunderbani along Jammu- Poonch national highway, the officials said.

Manik Raina (25), accompanied by his grandfather Dev Raj were on way to their home in Sunderbani from Jammu when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in critical injuries to them, they said.

They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani where both of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said

MENAFN22092025000215011059ID1110091667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search