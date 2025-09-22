Man, Grandson Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Rajouri
Rajouri/Jammu- A 78-year-old retired teacher and his grandson were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.
The accident took place at Rah Salyot between Bhambla and Sunderbani along Jammu- Poonch national highway, the officials said.
Manik Raina (25), accompanied by his grandfather Dev Raj were on way to their home in Sunderbani from Jammu when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in critical injuries to them, they said.
They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani where both of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said
