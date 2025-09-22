RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: 574 Vacancies, Salary Up To ₹39,100

RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Great news for young people dreaming of a job in government colleges. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a new notification for the recruitment of 574 Assistant Professor posts. Notably, these positions are available in 30 different subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Geography, Law, History, Sociology, Political Science, Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry. The online application process for this recruitment starts today, September 20, 2025, and will continue until October 19, 2025. Candidates can apply by visiting gov.

Rajasthan Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Vacancy, Age Limit, Salary, and Important Dates



Vacancy: Total number of posts is 574

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years. Reserved category and female candidates will get relaxation as per rules. Women in the general category will get a 5-year relaxation, and women in the SC, ST, OBC, EWS categories will get up to a 10-year relaxation.

Pay Scale: As per Level AL-10 (15600-39100, AGP-6000).

Exam Date: From December 1 to December 24, 2025. Selection Process: Written examination and interview.

What are the eligibility criteria to apply?

Candidates must have a Master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks. Along with this, they must have passed the NET, SLET, or SET examination. However, candidates with a PhD degree are exempted from NET.

How to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025?



First, complete the One Time Registration (OTR) on the SSO portal.

Log in with your registration number and password.

Fill in the correct information in the application form and upload your photo and signature.

Pay the fee according to your category. After submitting the form, keep a printout for your records.

RPSC Vacancy 2025: What is the application fee?



General, OBC (Creamy Layer): ₹600 Reserved Category (SC, ST, OBC-Non Creamy, EWS, Sahariya): ₹400

This RPSC recruitment offers an opportunity to apply for 574 Assistant Professor posts. These vacancies across various subjects are a golden opportunity for candidates who want to build a career as a professor in government colleges. Such candidates should not forget to apply on time and must check the official notification.