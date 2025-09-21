Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Amends Terms Of Private Placement

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) announces that it has amended the terms of the non-brokered private placement that was previously announced on August 19, 2025. The Company now proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of 15,000,000 units at a price of CAD$0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a three-year period from the date of issuance. The Company expects to close the Offering in one tranche by the end of September 2025. In accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company may pay finders fees to eligible and qualified persons who introduce subscribers to the Offering.

As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering to advance the engineering program, an essential step toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company's Tiros project, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering is also being conducted using the Company's placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listings Rule 7.1 and 7.1A. No Related Parties or their Associates are participating in the Offering. All of the securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month resale restriction in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in the United States.

Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Emily Evans, SPOKE Media and Content Manager ... +61 401 337 959