Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market To Reach $2.35 Billion By 2029 With 9.8% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Size And Growth?

The market size for alpha hydroxy acid has seen consistent growth in the past few years, expanding from $1.49 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025 with an 8.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this increased historic growth include heightened skincare awareness, advancements in cosmetics technology, the prevalence of anti-aging products, and the overall growth of the beauty and wellness industry.

The market size of alpha hydroxy acid is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, achieving a worth of $2.36 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The projected growth during this period can be credited to factors such as the rising demand for customized skincare, the surge in high-end beauty products, the growth of e-commerce platforms, and advancements in AHA formulations. The period is also expected to witness key trends like a movement towards natural and organic products, an emphasis on multi-purpose products, an increased preference for professional treatments, growing popularity of skincare devices for use at home, and breakthroughs in technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market?

The rising need for skincare items is set to fuel the expansion of the alpha-hydroxy acid market. These topical mixtures, intended to cleanse, hydrate, and enhance the skin's health, appearance, and texture, are growing in popularity due to the heightened awareness of the advantages of skincare, an older population, and the impact of social media. Progress in product formulations and the expansion of e-commerce have made these products more accessible and provided a broader range. Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are frequently found in skincare items due to their ability to exfoliate, remove dead skin cells, and boost skin smoothness and radiance. For example, in May 2023, as outlined in a report from The Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, a UK-based group, skincare product sales reached 479,569 units in 2022, compared to 461,472 units in 2021. As a result, the alpha-hydroxy acid market is growing due to increased demand for skincare products.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market?

Major players in the Alpha Hydroxy Acid include:

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. BASF AG

. Johnson & Johnson

. L'Oréal Group

. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

. Beiersdorf AG

. Shiseido Company Limited

. Corbion N.V.

. Roquette Frères

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market?

Leading firms in the alpha-hydroxy acid industry are transitioning to personalized skincare products like glycolic acid eye serum to cater to the increasing customer demand for focused and effective skincare remedies. The application of glycolic acid eye serum provides a specialized skincare method to adequately handle under-eye issues like dark circles and puffiness. To illustrate, in February 2024, L'Oréal S.A., a company specializing in personal care based in France, introduced a glycolic bright dark circle eye serum customized for the skincare market in India. This product competently addresses under-eye hyperpigmentation and puffiness, meeting the rising demand in the eye serum sector. The newly developed serum affirmed a remarkable decrease in dark circles by 49% within a fortnight, showing noticeable results over time. The serum blends three primary ingredients, namely glycolic acid (3%), vitamin C, and niacinamide, all recognized for their effective results in resolving under-eye problems. It includes a unique triple-bead applicator infused with patented cooling technology, which facilitates rapid absorption that enhances its depuffing effects for the under-eye regions.

How Is The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Segmented?

The alpha hydroxy acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Other Products

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Cosmetics, Dermal

Subsegments:

1) By Glycolic Acid: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Medical Aesthetic Applications, Body Care Products

2) By Lactic Acid: Exfoliating Products, Anti-Aging Products, Moisturizing Creams And Lotions, Body And Hand Care

3) By Citric Acid: Skin Brightening Products, Anti-Aging Products, Acne Treatment Products, Cleansing And Exfoliating Products

4) By Other Products: Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Mandelic Acid, Hydroxycaprylic Acid

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for Alpha Hydroxy Acid, with projections indicating Asia-Pacific as the region with the most accelerated growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the Alpha Hydroxy Acid market discussed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

