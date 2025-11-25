Look: T10 Showcases The Trophy Across Iconic Abu Dhabi Landmarks

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has unveiled a striking new visual showcase featuring the tournament's official trophy, captured with international players across eight of the emirate's most iconic destinations.

The images highlight the connection between world-class cricket and the rich cultural, architectural, and lifestyle landscapes that define Destination Abu Dhabi, offering global audiences a fresh perspective on the capital as the tournament continues to attract attention in its ninth edition.

The trophy journey included Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Emirates Palace and its beach, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Wahat Al Karama, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Castle, and Emirates Palace Marina - each reflecting a distinctive aspect of Abu Dhabi's heritage, identity, and modern appeal.

With eight international teams, a top-tier global player roster, and strong domestic and international engagement, the Abu Dhabi T10 continues to strengthen its position in global franchise cricket.

This visual showcase also underscores the ongoing collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub - working together to highlight Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for sport and cultural experiences.

As the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 unfolds at Zayed Cricket Stadium, this edition delivers thrilling moments, high-intensity cricket, and international attention to a city where sport and culture intersect in distinctive ways.

Action continues today with Ajman Titans taking on the Vista Riders and Aspin Stallions facing the Deccan Gladiators.