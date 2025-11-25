Minister Of Transport Meets Several Ministers, Officials Participating In IMO Assembly In London

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: During his participation in the 34th Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly being held in London, Minister of Transport, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani, met separately with several ministers and officials taking part in the meetings.

HE Minister of Transport met with HE UK Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander, HE Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias, and HE Minister of Transport and Aviation of the Republic of Sierra Leone Haji Vandi Turay.

His Excellency also met with HE High Commissioner of Barbados to the United Kingdom Oral Holder, and HE First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Alona Ivanivna Shkrum.

During the meetings, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and those countries in the fields of transport, maritime navigation, ports, and all services and activities of the transport sector.

They discussed ways to enhance them and expand cooperation to broader horizons, in addition to a number of matters of common interest and global developments related to enhancing maritime safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating global maritime navigation.