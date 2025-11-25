Carbon Forward Middle East 2026 Returns As An Official Part Of The World Future Energy Summit During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi, UAE - November 24, 2025: Following a highly successful debut earlier this year, Carbon Forward Middle East (CFME) will return for its second edition as part of the World Future Energy Summit, a three-day exhibition and conference, now approaching its eighteenth edition.

The summit forms a central part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by Masdar. Since 2008, the World Future Energy Summit has steadily grown in size, scale and influence to become known as the region's flagship initiative for advancing renewable energy transformations and decarbonisation.

Organised by Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors, in strategic partnership with Offset8 Capital, CFME 2026 will once again convene global and regional leaders to explore how carbon markets can accelerate climate action and sustainable investment across the Middle East and beyond.

As the Middle East's only dedicated carbon markets conference, CFME 2026 will build on the momentum of its inaugural event, which drew government officials, investors, financial institutions, project developers, and industry leaders from sectors crucial to the decarbonisation of global economies, including aviation, oil and gas and manufacturing.

“Carbon markets are no longer a niche solution - they're becoming the connective tissue of global decarbonisation,” said Michelle Whitfield, Event Director of Carbon Forward.“Under the umbrella the World Future Energy Summit, we are amplifying the conversation around integrity, scalability, and innovation in carbon trading at a time when the world needs more effective vehicles for mobilising green capital and encouraging sustainable investment trends.”

A Platform for Climate Finance and Policy Innovation

CFME 2026 will provide a critical forum for dialogue on how carbon markets, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and new compliance mechanisms can unlock finance for both climate mitigation and adaptation purposes in emerging and developed economies alike.

Working in collaboration with the World Future Energy Summit further strengthens CFME's mission to broaden access to international expertise, deepen cross-sector partnerships, and position the UAE as a growing hub for climate finance, carbon trading, and sustainable innovation.

“We are proud to support platforms like Carbon Forward Middle East, as they are essential for translating ambition into implementation,” commented Shyam Parmar, Event Director of the World Future Energy Summit.“Together, we're shaping a future where finance and technology work in tandem to accelerate the world's journey to net zero. Carbon markets are a big piece of this puzzle, and putting a viable price on carbon is a prerequisite for incentivising companies to track, measure and ultimately reduce their own emissions.”

In 2025, the World Future Energy Summit attracted over 50,000 participants and 455 exhibiting companies from more than 60 countries, uniting global experts, policy makers, government representatives, CEOs, and innovators under a shared vision for a sustainable future. CFME 2026 will utilise this globally collaborative platform to further expand the Middle East's influence in global carbon markets, while engineering new pathways towards sustainable growth.

Programme Highlights

The two-day conference will feature high-level keynotes, expert panels, and interactive sessions focusing on:



State of play in the carbon markets of the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey

Article 6 operationalisation and regional readiness

Regional implications of carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs)

Development of regional compliance and voluntary carbon markets

Understanding carbon pricing and taxation frameworks

Updates on the EU and UK Emissions Trading Systems

Decarbonisation pathways and the implementation of the CORSIA international offsetting scheme for aviation

Carbon credit investment, trading, and risk management Nature-based and engineered carbon removal solutions

The programme will also highlight the region's increasing role in climate finance, focusing on scaling high-quality carbon projects, strengthening investor confidence, and fostering cross-border cooperation.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 402 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Tuesday, November 25, 2025 9:12:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Dubai Health trains healthcare professionals on organ donati...