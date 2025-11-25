Intertex Saudi Arabia And Lifestyle Saudi Arabia 2025 Kick Off In Riyadh

Riyadh today witnessed the opening of Intertex Saudi Arabia 2025, the leading exhibition for fashion and textiles, and Lifestyle Saudi Arabia 2025, the premier event for furniture and lifestyle products. The two exhibitions, held at The Arena, will run from 24 to 26 November, attracting a wide attendance of major manufacturers, exporters, and importers from around the world.

Organized by 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences, the dual events reaffirm the Kingdom's growing position as a regional commercial and logistics hub, while underscoring its commitment to economic diversification in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Intertex Saudi Arabia stands as one of the most prominent international platforms in the fashion and textile sector, providing direct opportunities to connect with leading global suppliers of ready-made garments, fabrics, home textiles, and accessories. The exhibition also adopts a hybrid model that combines physical presence with digital participation, offering buyers enhanced flexibility to explore products and engage with exhibitors.

Meanwhile, Lifestyle Saudi Arabia has opened as a central platform for the furniture and lifestyle sectors, bringing together global companies specializing in homeware, décor, gifts, and hospitality supplies. The event attracts a wide network of importers, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

The simultaneous launch of both exhibitions highlights Riyadh's pivotal role in attracting investments and fostering commercial partnerships, while opening new horizons for the fashion and furniture industries in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

