Premier League: Martinelli Strikes Late To Help Arsenal Salvage A Point Against Man City

London, Sep 21 (IANS) Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to score a superb injury-time equaliser and claim a point for Arsenal against Manchester City in a Premier League match at the Emirates on Sunday..

It was a game of two halves -- a disappointing first half followed by a fightback by the Gunners in the second. In the first half, a few clear-cut chances, Erling Haaland had slid home the opener for Manchester City inside ten minutes - a goal that came out of nothing for the visitors.

Arsenal created more chances in the second half, with Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard having shots blocked, but time looked to be running out until Martinelli's superb late lob saved them a point.

Martinelli raced onto an Eze ball over the top before lifting his shot over Gianluigi Donnarumma and under the bar to earn a share of the spoils.

The Gunners had enjoyed just under 80 per cent of the possession in the opening 10 minutes, but it counted for nothing when the visitors took the lead with their first attack of the game. There seemed to be no trouble at all when the home side had the ball inside the centre circle, but all of a sudden Halaand won possession and sprung a counter-attack. Tijjani Reijnders raced away and slipped in the overlapping Haaland for the Norwegian to stroke into the corner.

It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded from open play all season. City's next chance came when Mikel Merino was tackled just outside his own area, the ball was moved along to Reijnders, but his shot trickled through to David Raya.

The home side needed to create something at the other end. Merino nearly set Leandro Trossard away through the middle, but Abdukodir Khusanov recovered well to snuff out the danger.

City brought on defensive reinforcements to stifle our play, and it looked as though their deep block would reap dividends, until Martinelli's late strike. Eze had the ball in the centre circle and lifted a fine pass over the top to the Brazilian, who had only been on for 10 minutes. He took a superb touch before lifting the ball perfectly over Donnarumma and in for a late, late deserved point.