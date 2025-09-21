UAE Condemns Deadly Mosque Bombing In Sudan's Darfur

The UAE strongly condemned the bombing of the Al-Daraja neighbourhood mosque in El Fasher, Darfur, northern Sudan, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) described the attack as a "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law".

In its statement, the Ministry called on all parties involved in the Sudanese conflict to uphold the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration, which emphasises the protection of civilians, prioritises the welfare of the Sudanese people, and shields them from the devastating impacts of the ongoing civil war.

The UAE reaffirmed its unwavering support for efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution in Sudan, urging an immediate ceasefire and the safeguarding of civilians. It also emphasised its commitment to working with regional and international partners to ensure stability and peace for the brotherly Sudanese people.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's firm rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism, which continue to fuel violence and prolong the conflict.

Finally, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan, wishing a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.