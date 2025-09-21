Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa Heads To US, To Address UN General Assembly
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa has departed for the United States, state media reported Sunday, on a landmark trip that will see the former jihadist address the United Nations General Assembly.
This will mark the first time a Syrian head of state or government attends the General Assembly since 1967.
Sharaa was on his way "to the United States of America to participate in the affairs of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York", state television reported, carrying a statement from the presidency.
