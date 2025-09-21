Army Chief Receives Kuwaiti Ambassador, Honors Former Military Attaché

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General, Yousef Hunaiti, on Sunday received Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Kingdom, Hamad Marri, accompanied by former Kuwaiti military attaché Brigadier General Pilot, Mohammed Ayada, at the General Command.Hunaiti and Marri reviewed military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. They discussed ways to advance operational, training, and logistical collaboration to enhance defense capabilities and achieve common interests.Hunaiti highlighted the deep-rooted historical relations between Jordan and Kuwait, underscoring the Jordan Armed Forces' commitment to ongoing coordination and cooperation across military and security fields to bolster the security and stability of both countries.Hunaiti awarded Ayada the Order of Military Merit, Second Class, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening military ties and his contributions to advancing defense relations in service of the armed forces of both nations.