Secretary Rubio's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud


2025-09-21 02:00:44

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.  Secretary Rubio reinforced the United States’ commitment to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) security.  The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Syria and Sudan, along with efforts to secure the return of the hostages from Gaza, address urgent humanitarian needs, and ensure Hamas plays no role in the future of Gaza.

