World Athletics C'ships: Exhausted Neugebauer Fights Through Pain To Win Decathlon Gold

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin (Germany), Sep 21 (IANS) It took a while for Leo Neugebauer to rise and cover the short distance to the stands at Japan's National Stadium in Tokyo. For several moments, the 25-year-old German lay motionless on the rain-soaked track after completing the decathlon's final discipline, the 1,500 meters - the run that sealed his gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Officials brought out a wheelchair as the 2024 Olympic silver medalist appeared unable to move. But Neugebauer forced himself back to his feet. "I never felt as bad as after this last run, but I didn't want to leave the track in a wheelchair," he said.

His time of 4 minutes, 31.89 seconds gave him a total of 8,804 points, edging Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme (8,784) and American Kyle Garland (8,703). Former world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany placed fourth.

Exhausted but elated, Neugebauer climbed to the stands to embrace his mother, Diana, and father, Terrance, who is of Cameroonian descent. Relatives and friends lined up behind them to congratulate him, reports Xinhua.

Born in Gorlitz but raised near Stuttgart from the age of six weeks, Neugebauer grew up in a sports-minded family. His father, once a football enthusiast, encouraged him to try athletics. "I was athletic all my life and could jump and throw well," Neugebauer said. At 15, he gave up football to focus solely on track and field.

That decision led him to the University of Texas at Austin on a scholarship, where he is studying economics while training. Nicknamed "Leo the German," the 2.01-meter athlete has built a reputation for combining talent with relentless work. "I don't want to conjure anything, but if things fit together, Leo can achieve things nobody else can," said his coach, Jim Garnham.

Ahead of Tokyo, the pair worked to improve weaknesses such as his javelin approach, with a personal-best throw of 64.89 meters as proof of progress. "They think I am typical German," Neugebauer said with a grin, pointing to his methodical and disciplined approach.

The move to the U.S. has paid off. "I love the climate. It's warm and everyone seems in a good mood," he said, adding that athletics receives greater recognition there.

Unlike in past competitions, Neugebauer grew stronger on the second day of the decathlon. "I took the crowd's energy; they carried me like on a cloud," he said.

With his world title secured, Neugebauer left little doubt about his ambitions. "There is more to come," he said, pointing ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - an event he already considers a kind of home ground.