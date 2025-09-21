The Merint Group Donates 100 Units Of Blood To Dubai Health

Merint Group, a leading company headquartered in Dubai, involved in supply of architectural glass, interior fit-outs, furniture manufacture, and other activities across the Gulf and East Africa, recently donated over 100 units of blood to Dubai Health, in a recent blood donation drive involving its team members. This initiative is part of Merint's ongoing philanthropy programme under the tagline 'Bringing Smiles'.

The blood donation drive, held on September 18, saw enthusiastic participation from staff across all levels of the company. In addition to contributing in excess of 100 units to support Dubai Health's capacity to provide lifesaving care, the campaign served to raise awareness internally about the importance of blood donation.

In the previous Blood Donation Camp held in its offices, Merint was able to collect up to 100 units, and this year it had set itself a target of more than 100 units, which was achieved. Merint's staff has a strong commitment to increase these numbers, in each subsequent donation drive.

“At Merint, 'Bringing Smiles' is not just a tagline - it's our pledge,” said Fazal Manekia” Chairman of Merint Group.“Every drop of blood donated can bring a smile, save a life, and strengthen our community. Such contributions are essential in maintaining adequate blood supply for hospitals and emergency services, especially during peak demand periods and in critical care cases. We are honoured to be able to support Dubai Health and give back in this way.”

Merint also has three centres for children of special needs, under the name of Merint Determination Center, in Dubai and Sharjah.

This effort is one among several philanthropic undertakings led by Merint's Chairman, who has spearheaded and supported multiple healthcare, educational, and social welfare initiatives in the UAE and in India, East Africa, Nepal. The blood drive reinforces Merint's corporate social responsibility (CSR) philosophy of caring, giving back, and playing an active role in the wellbeing of communities, it operates in.

Merint is a Dubai-based company with a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, Merint seeks not only to deliver excellence in its field, but also to contribute positively to the UAE's social fabric. Under the guiding principle“Bringing Smiles,” Merint engages in activities and initiatives that foster health, education, sustainability, and community welfare.