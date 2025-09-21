Best THCA Flower: Nexzen Extracts Showcases Premium Strains For Hemp Enthusiasts Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NexZen Extracts Introduces Premium Strains Recognized Among the Best THCA Flower on the Market

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexZen Extracts, a U.S.-based hemp brand known for its commitment to premium cannabinoid products, today announced the expansion of its THCA flower collection , featuring a lineup of strains widely regarded as among the best THCA flower available on the market. With demand for high-potency hemp products at record levels, the brand is positioning itself at the forefront of an evolving industry by offering consumers an unmatched combination of quality, transparency, and variety.

Highlighting NexZen Extracts' Premium Strains

NexZen Extracts' updated collection focuses on some of the most recognized and celebrated strains in today's hemp space. Each strain offers unique terpene profiles, aromas, and experiences:



Godfather OG – Often called one of the most potent hemp-derived strains available, Godfather OG is known for its deep, earthy aroma with notes of pine and spice. Its dense buds and powerful cannabinoid profile make it a staple for seasoned consumers who want intensity and richness in every session.

Platinum Punch strain – A hybrid celebrated for its fruity, floral notes and balanced effects. Platinum Punch delivers a smooth, versatile experience that can be enjoyed during the day without overwhelming relaxation, appealing to those seeking a middle ground between focus and calm.

Gelato strain – A dessert-inspired strain with creamy, sweet, and slightly citrusy notes. Gelato's balanced profile has made it one of the most popular strains across the cannabis and hemp industries, offering both uplifting and relaxing qualities in a single flower.

Ice Cream Cake – Known for its indulgent vanilla-like flavor and calming properties, Ice Cream Cake remains a go-to for evening enjoyment. Its sugary sweetness and dense trichome coverage make it visually stunning while delivering deeply relaxing effects.

Skunk Candy Snow – A bold strain offering a pungent, skunky aroma layered with hints of candy-like sweetness. Skunk Candy Snow provides an energizing yet smooth profile, appealing to users who want an uplifting option with a distinct flavor profile. White Fire (WiFi) THCA Flower – A strain prized for its sparkling trichome coverage and uplifting citrus aroma. White Fire offers a motivating and creative effect, making it ideal for daytime use while maintaining a strong, potent presence.

By bringing these strains together, NexZen Extracts is building a portfolio that reflects the diversity of the hemp marketplace while offering consumers consistent access to some of the best THCA flower strains recognized in 2025.

The Rise of THCA Flower in the Hemp Industry

Over the past two years, THCA flower has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in the hemp marketplace. Unlike traditional hemp, THCA flower delivers a cannabinoid profile nearly identical to cannabis while remaining compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill when tested on a dry-weight basis. This unique combination of legality, potency, and authenticity has fueled interest from both new consumers and long-time cannabis enthusiasts seeking a federally legal option.

Industry analysts note that the best THCA flower strains now rival dispensary-grade cannabis in appearance, aroma, and cannabinoid content. NexZen Extracts is meeting this demand by sourcing high-quality flower that is slow-cured, hand-trimmed, and rigorously tested to ensure safety and compliance.

Transparency and Third-Party Testing

NexZen Extracts sets itself apart with an unwavering commitment to transparency. Each strain is accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from accredited third-party laboratories, verifying cannabinoid content, potency, and compliance with federal standards. This level of openness ensures that consumers can shop with confidence, knowing they are receiving products that are safe, legal, and accurately labeled.

“Our team is focused on delivering hemp products that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance,” said [Spokesperson/CEO Name], spokesperson for NexZen Extracts.“By expanding our flower collection with strains widely considered among the best THCA flowers , we're creating opportunities for consumers to experience premium hemp in a way that is both enjoyable and transparent.”

Meeting Consumer Demand with Compliance in Mind

As awareness grows, consumers are increasingly seeking hemp products that deliver potency and authenticity without legal risk. THCA flower fits this demand perfectly, offering the look, aroma, and effects associated with cannabis while adhering to the dry-weight THC limits established under the Farm Bill.

NexZen Extracts ships THCA flower products to most U.S. states where hemp-derived cannabinoids are legal, providing nationwide access to adults who want a trusted source for premium flower. The brand also offers guidance and disclaimers to help customers understand state-by-state regulations, ensuring compliance and transparency at every step.

Setting Standards for Premium Hemp Products

The addition of these strains reinforces NexZen Extracts' role as a leader in the hemp industry. By focusing on both innovation and quality, the brand is helping to define what consumers can expect from best-in-class THCA flower . Its commitment extends beyond products to include education, customer support, and advocacy for responsible hemp use.

Industry observers predict that the THCA flower segment will continue to grow rapidly over the next 12–18 months. As the market matures, brands like NexZen Extracts that emphasize quality assurance, product diversity, and consumer trust are expected to stand out as leaders.

About NexZen Extracts

NexZen Extracts is a U.S.-based hemp brand specializing in THCA flower, THCA disposable vapes , Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies, and hemp-derived extracts . Founded on the principles of quality, transparency, and innovation, the company is committed to delivering federally compliant hemp products that consumers can trust. NexZen Extracts continues to grow as a trusted provider for enthusiasts nationwide.

CONTACT: Rick Smith NexZen Extracts Email: ... Website: