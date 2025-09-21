Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Participates as Platinum Sponsor in Baiti Expo 2025
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 18 September 2025 – Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) participated as a Platinum Sponsor at the Baiti Expo for Construction, held from 3 to 6 September 2025 at The Arena Kuwait (360 Mall), under the theme “Build – Renovate – Renew”.
During the expo, Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. showcased some of its leading brands, including BOSCH, with innovative German home appliances; Nolte Küchen, offering premium German kitchen solutions that blend style, functionality, and durability; and JYSK, the Scandinavian home brand providing modern furniture for sleeping and living, each designed to inspire and elevate everyday living.
To further engage visitors, JYSK hosted a Kuwaiti artist who personalized giveaways at its booth, while Nolte Kitchens promoted its current offers on express kitchens creating an interactive and memorable experience for all attendees.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co.’s participation in the Baiti Expo reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with leaders, partners, and customers, while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of innovative home and lifestyle solutions in Kuwait.
Baiti Expo is an integrated platform showcasing the latest trends in construction, interior design, furniture, and smart home solutions, with the participation of a distinguished group of leading local and international companies. This year’s edition featured more than 80 specialized exhibitors across key sectors including contracting, building materials, and design, making it one of Kuwait’s most significant industry gatherings.
During the expo, Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. showcased some of its leading brands, including BOSCH, with innovative German home appliances; Nolte Küchen, offering premium German kitchen solutions that blend style, functionality, and durability; and JYSK, the Scandinavian home brand providing modern furniture for sleeping and living, each designed to inspire and elevate everyday living.
To further engage visitors, JYSK hosted a Kuwaiti artist who personalized giveaways at its booth, while Nolte Kitchens promoted its current offers on express kitchens creating an interactive and memorable experience for all attendees.
Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co.’s participation in the Baiti Expo reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with leaders, partners, and customers, while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of innovative home and lifestyle solutions in Kuwait.
Baiti Expo is an integrated platform showcasing the latest trends in construction, interior design, furniture, and smart home solutions, with the participation of a distinguished group of leading local and international companies. This year’s edition featured more than 80 specialized exhibitors across key sectors including contracting, building materials, and design, making it one of Kuwait’s most significant industry gatherings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment