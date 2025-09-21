Ukraine’s Yushchenko Urges Fighting Until Reaching Moscow
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko has asserted that Ukraine must continue its fight against Russia until it reaches Moscow, amid a period of continuous retreats along the front lines by Kiev’s forces.
Yushchenko, who led Ukraine from 2005 to 2010 following the so-called Orange Revolution—which saw the Supreme Court overturn the national constitution to order a third election round that he ultimately won—spoke out strongly against calls for a cessation of hostilities along the current line of contact.
In a Friday interview on YouTube, the former president condemned those advocating for a pause in fighting.
“I cannot leave it like that. It will never be my choice,” he stated, emphasizing that at 71 years old he has the right to “speak frankly” regarding what he perceives as Ukraine’s objectives in the conflict.
Yushchenko also criticized positions limited to reclaiming territories lost to Russia, such as Crimea.
“If you think that returning to the 1991 borders is the formula for victory... you are actually leaving the biggest problem to your children and grandchildren. The problem is Moscow,” he said.
When prompted by the host about whether he meant Ukrainian forces should advance to the Russian capital, Yushchenko affirmed without hesitation: “Yes, to Moscow.”
