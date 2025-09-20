Novartis CEO Wants To End Higher Pricing For Drugs Sold In The US
-
Deutsch
de
Novartis will Preisunterschied zu den USA eliminieren
Original
Read more: Novartis will Preisunterschied zu den USA eliminiere
“It is a fact that American patients pay for a large part of the innovations,” said Narasimhan in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Saturday.
The background to this is American President Donald Trump's demand for price cuts. At the beginning of August, he gave Swiss companies such as Roche and Novartis, among others, a 60-day deadline to reduce their prices. This represents a challenge worth billions for the companies. Novartis is working with the government and trying to find“constructive solutions so that Americans have to pay less for their medicines”, said the CEO.Swiss prices are 'far too low'
When asked what this means for Switzerland, Narasimhan replied:“In Switzerland in particular, drug prices are far too low.” In comparison with other member countries of the OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, they are at the lower end.More More Drug pricing The high stakes fight over drug prices
This content was published on Sep 19, 2025 Global drug pricing disputes are intensifying as pharma firms and regulators clash over how much a medicine is worth.Read more: The high stakes fight over drug price
