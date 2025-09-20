Novartis CEO Wants To End Higher Pricing For Drugs Sold In The US

Deutsch de Novartis will Preisunterschied zu den USA eliminieren Original Read more: Novartis will Preisunterschied zu den USA eliminiere

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis wants to eliminate the price difference between medicines in the US and other industrialised countries. Group CEO Vasant Narasimhan believes that countries outside the US have a duty to contribute more to innovation. This content was published on September 20, 2025 - 10:12 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“It is a fact that American patients pay for a large part of the innovations,” said Narasimhan in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung published on Saturday.

The background to this is American President Donald Trump's demand for price cuts. At the beginning of August, he gave Swiss companies such as Roche and Novartis, among others, a 60-day deadline to reduce their prices. This represents a challenge worth billions for the companies. Novartis is working with the government and trying to find“constructive solutions so that Americans have to pay less for their medicines”, said the CEO.

Swiss prices are 'far too low'

When asked what this means for Switzerland, Narasimhan replied:“In Switzerland in particular, drug prices are far too low.” In comparison with other member countries of the OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, they are at the lower end.

