PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, officials confirmed. However, they did not reveal the subject of his address. This has created speculation about what the Prime Minister will announce. The timing of this speech is important. It comes a day before the start of Navratri and just one day ahead of the rollout of major Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

GST 2.0 reforms to begin on September 22

From Monday, September 22, the new GST 2.0 system will come into effect. The earlier four tax slabs will be replaced with two slabs. The government has already said that the prices of many products will come down because of these reforms.

Since the Prime Minister is addressing the nation just a day before these reforms begin, many believe GST could be the main topic of his address.

Other possible subjects of the address

Reports have also suggested that the Prime Minister could speak about the recent US crackdown on H-1B visa holders. The decision is expected to impact thousands of Indian tech workers in America.

Another possible subject could be India's ongoing tariff dispute with the United States. However, there is no official confirmation of what PM Modi will actually speak about in his address.

Previous key addresses by PM Modi

Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has used national addresses to announce big government decisions.



On November 8, 2016, he announced the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes.

On March 12, 2019, he announced the Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama terror attack.

On March 24, 2020, he announced a three-week nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19.

On April 14, 2020, he extended the lockdown period.

In May 2020, he informed the public about the government's decision to ease restrictions. On May 12, 2025, his last address to the nation, he spoke about Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

This history of important announcements has fueled further interest in what today's address will focus on.

High public interest in today's address

With GST reforms set to begin, ongoing visa concerns in the US and trade tensions with Washington, today's address has drawn wide attention. Citizens and businesses are keen to know whether PM Modi will make a big policy announcement or limit his remarks to upcoming reforms.

PM Modi's Mahalaya greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya, marking the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. He wished people joy, health, and strength under the blessings of Maa Durga.

PM's visit to Arunachal and Tripura tomorrow

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to launch and inaugurate several major development projects. In Itanagar, he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore, including two hydropower projects, the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project and the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, together costing over Rs 3,700 crore. These will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a modern Convention Centre in Tawang, situated at an altitude of 9,820 feet, to host conferences, festivals, and exhibitions.

In Tripura, he will perform pooja at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple and inaugurate its upgraded temple complex, while also launching infrastructure projects worth ₹1,290 crore.

PM Modi's Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Samudra se Samriddhi event in Bhavnagar, said India's greatest enemy is its dependence on foreign nations. He urged citizens to defeat this 'enemy' and commit to self-reliance to secure the future of 140 crore Indians. Modi attacked the Congress, accusing it of neglecting shipbuilding and making India reliant on foreign vessels, which reduced India's share in its own shipping trade to just 5%. He said that to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, India must embrace self-reliance across sectors, from“chips to ships.”

Major reforms in India's maritime sector announced

PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 34,200 crore and announced sweeping reforms in the maritime sector, including 'One Nation, One Document' and 'One Nation, One Port' processes. He highlighted five new maritime laws, infrastructure status for large ships, and Rs 70,000 crore investment schemes to boost shipbuilding. He stressed shipbuilding's multiplier effect, creating jobs across allied industries. Modi noted India's progress in doubling port capacity, reducing turnaround time, and building modern ports like Kerala's trans-shipment hub and Maharashtra's Vadhavan Port. With India handling 10% of global maritime trade today, he declared the goal of tripling this share by 2047.

