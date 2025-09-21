Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The second round of the UAE President's Cup for Jiu-Jitsu kicks off tomorrow


2025-09-21 02:26:51
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, September 18, 2025: The second round of the UAE President's Cup for Jiu-Jitsu will begin tomorrow (Friday) at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, bringing together the country's top clubs and academies for a day of high-intensity competition likely to thrill fans.


The President's Cup is regarded as one of the UAE's most important national championships, serving as a significant indicator of club excellence. It plays a vital role in fostering ongoing development, motivating teams to invest in their players across all age groups, and raising standards in pursuit of a title with profound importance.

Heading into the second round, Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club is at the top of the standings, while Baniyas and Al Ain will try to narrow the gap by winning as many matches as possible.

Baniyas athlete Mehdi Al Awlaqi said: "The second round is another step in the race for this prestigious title. We've spent the last few days working on improving our physical fitness and tactical execution so that we can take control of matches from the start. Winning the Vice President's Cup last month provided us with great incentive, and we are keen to close the gap with the leaders through disciplined performances and a fighting spirit."

