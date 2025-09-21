Egypt National Jiu-Jitsu Championship Opens New Horizons for the Future of the Sport in the Region
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Cairo / September 18, 2025
The second edition of the Egypt National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, organized exclusively by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and sponsored by First Abu Dhabi Bank, has established itself as a prominent sports platform that reflects the rapid spread of jiu-jitsu in Egypt and strengthens its position as a main destination on the map of this global sport.
The one-day championship witnessed wide participation across various age groups and belt divisions, in a competitive atmosphere that reflected the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu and the remarkable public turnout to follow it, showcasing the rapid development of the sports scene in Egypt.
Through its sponsorship of this event, First Abu Dhabi Bank renewed its firm commitment to supporting national sports initiatives, reaffirming its role in empowering youth, refining talents, and providing professional platforms that meet the highest international standards, while contributing to instilling the values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Zayd Eagleton, Operations Manager at International Vision Sports Management, affirmed that the success of the second edition of the Egypt National Championship enhances its status as a sustainable platform for spreading the culture of jiu-jitsu and strengthening its presence on both regional and international levels, pointing out that this success paves the way for more championships that cement Egypt’s position as one of the main global destinations for jiu-jitsu.
The success of the championship reflects the strategic direction of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and First Abu Dhabi Bank towards investing in sports as a tool to build generations capable of competing, and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and a leading destination for hosting major sports events.
