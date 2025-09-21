Today In Kuwait's History
1985 -- The Kuwaiti Government conducted a census in preparation for the issuance of the Civil Identity Card.
2003 -- The Kuwaiti hammer throw champion, Ali Al-Zankawi, won the gold medal in the 15th track-and-field Asian tournament held in the Philippines.
2003 -- The Kuwaiti fencer Abdulwahab Al-Saeedi won the gold medal in the epee competition in the international fencing tournament held in Atlanta, the US.
2008 -- Al-Arabi Sports Club won the first edition of the Kuwaiti Football Super Cup, beating Kuwait Sports Club 1-0.
2011 -- The Ministry of Education inaugurated "Al-Sedeem" school for students with difficult learning.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an agreement to lend Tanzania KD four million (USD 13.6 million) for the renovation a hospital.
2017 -- Former MP Hamad Al-Ayyar died at the age of 85. He was a parliament member between 1963 and 1971. He held several ministerial positionns.
2020 -- Al-Arabi Sports Club won the Kuwait Amir Cup football tournament, beating Kuwait Sports Club 2-0.
2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared successful full operation of the environmentally friendly fuel project.
2024 -- The Ministry of Health launched the Virtual Health Office to handle matters of patients seeking medical treatment abroad. (end) gta
