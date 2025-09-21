Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Priest Ends Life Inside Mumbai Temple Over...

Priest Ends Life Inside Mumbai Temple Over...


2025-09-21 02:07:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Mumbai- A 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in a Mumbai suburb, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the temple in the Kandivali area, he said.

According to the official, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali police station around 2 am, alleging that the priest had called her up at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours.

The police told the woman and her father to come in the morning to do the paperwork, but they began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced, the official said.

The police later learnt about the priest ending his life inside the temple located at Laljipada Ganesh Nagar in the western suburb. No suicide note has been recovered, the police official said.

MENAFN21092025000215011059ID1110089207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search