Priest Ends Life Inside Mumbai Temple Over...
Mumbai- A 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in a Mumbai suburb, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman, a police official said on Saturday.
The body of the priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the temple in the Kandivali area, he said.
According to the official, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali police station around 2 am, alleging that the priest had called her up at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours.
The police told the woman and her father to come in the morning to do the paperwork, but they began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced, the official said.
The police later learnt about the priest ending his life inside the temple located at Laljipada Ganesh Nagar in the western suburb. No suicide note has been recovered, the police official said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment