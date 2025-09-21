GWC Named Among Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – Qatar's leading logistics provider – ranked ninth regionally in the transport and logistics category on Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders 2025 list, which features 126 companies and institutions. This recognition highlights GWC's role in promoting sustainable development practices and supporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives across the region.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said:“We are proud to be recognised by Forbes Middle East for the third year in a row. This honor reflects our steadfast commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business model and highlights our ongoing efforts to provide sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions to our diverse clientele, in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Matthew Kearns, GWC's Group Acting CEO, stated:“Sustainability is a cornerstone for driving positive change, promoting responsible practices, and contributing to development."

He added:“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to adopting responsible initiatives and taking a proactive approach to sustainability. It further strengthens GWC's position as a leader in ESG practices, demonstrated through a wide range of initiatives such as beach clean-ups, tree planting, wastewater treatment, energy conservation and emissions reduction, paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, and resource consumption optimisation.”

Forbes Middle East highlighted that the company has reduced Scope-1 carbon emissions by 3 percent and Scope-2 emissions by 0.2 percent compared with 2023 levels in 2024 and recycled more than 162,000 m3 of treated wastewater at GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, achieving a 6 percent year-on-year reduction in water consumption in the same year.