Humanity Through Gratitude

Representational Photo

Scrolling through social media in Kashmir often feels like stepping into a battlefield. Comments quickly turn into attacks, old grudges flare, and personal bitterness spreads faster than the morning mist.

Every day, people lash out over small differences. Gratitude might seem out of place here, yet it has the power to change how we live and relate to one another.

Kashmiris show gratitude in ways outsiders might not notice. Families gather for modest meals and give thanks for survival, health, and simply being together. Faith gives these gestures meaning, making gratitude a part of daily life. It does more than feel good. It shapes character and strengthens bonds.

World Gratitude Day reminds us to bring this habit into the open, even in the noisy world of social media. What if saying“thank you” became as natural as scrolling, as instinctive as posting a comment, as automatic as criticizing?

In a society where slander and bitterness dominate, gratitude becomes an act of courage. It softens resentment, builds trust, and shows that acknowledgment matters.