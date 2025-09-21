Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Confronts Rithu Chowdary Over Cheating Allegations

Rithu Chowdary was creating content in the Bigg Boss house by flirting with two guys. But Rithu Chowdary cheated in the captaincy task. Let's find out what that cheating was.

Rithu Chowdary is making news in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She's causing chaos in tasks and flirting with guys, first with Demon Pawan and now adding Kalyan, giving Bigg Boss content.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Nagarjuna exposed Rithu's cheating in the captaincy task. He showed videos of how she influenced others to make Demon Pawan captain and also revealed Priya's deception.

Nag questioned the fairness of the captaincy task. It was clear Rithu and Priya made wrong calls, suppressing fair players. Videos left them speechless. The captaincy was canceled.

Nagarjuna exposed Rithu's plot to make Demon Pawan captain. Rithu was ashamed, while Priya and Manish fell silent. Nag also criticized Priya's biased decisions in another task.

Nagarjuna gave Harish a reality check, relaying his wife's message to focus on the game. Nag also gave red marks to Rithu, Manish, Priya, and Sreeja for their mistakes.