Aishwarya Rai To Rani Mukerji: 7 Top Heroines Sunny Deol Never Worked With
He's been in the news for his upcoming movies, including 'Border 2' and 'Lahore 1947'. While he has worked with many beauties, there are some with whom he never shared the screen.
Sunny Deol's 2023 film 'Gadar 2' caused a huge stir. After that, his film 'Jaat' was released this year, which also did well. He's set to appear in about 8 films in the next 3 years. Meanwhile, we're telling you about the heroines he never worked with.
Sunny Deol has not worked with Kajol in any film. It's said they were supposed to work together in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', but Ameesha Patel was cast later. Sunny's brother Bobby Deol has done a movie with Kajol.
The pairing of Sunny Deol and Rani Mukerji never happened. Although Rani shared the screen with many big Bollywood stars, she never got the chance to work with Sunny. Rani has worked with Bobby Deol, though.
A film starring Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai was announced. They even started shooting, but the movie was shelved due to budget issues. Thus, their pairing almost happened but didn't.
Sunny Deol never appeared in a movie with Kareena Kapoor either. It's said that some makers planned a film with them, but it fell through. However, Sunny has worked with Kareena's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor.
Sunny Deol was never paired with Twinkle Khanna, even though Twinkle shared the screen with all three Khans. She even appeared with Bobby Deol. Twinkle quit acting in films years ago.
Mamta Kulkarni, who shared the screen with many Bollywood superstars, was never paired with Sunny Deol. Mamta left films years ago.
Sunny Deol also never worked with Ayesha Jhulka. Ayesha worked with everyone from Salman to Aamir and Akshay Kumar, but she was never paired with Sunny.
