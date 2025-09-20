Egypt: Forces Stationed In Sinai To Secure Borders Against All Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) affirmed on Saturday that the Egyptian forces deployed in the Sinai Peninsula are primarily tasked with securing the Egyptian borders against all threats, including terrorism and smuggling.
Commenting on reports in international media about reinforcements to the Egyptian forces in Sinai Peninsula in violation of the peace accord with the Israeli occupation, the SIS stressed that the existence of the forces in Sinai "comes within the framework of prior coordination with the parties to the Peace Treaty, which Egypt is fully keen to maintain"
It emphasized that "throughout its history, Egypt has not violated any treaty or agreement."
Meanwhile, the SIS statement indicated that Egypt reiterates its complete rejection of any expansion of military operations in Gaza or the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
Egypt also reiterated its support for the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state in accordance with the two-state solution, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the SIS statement said. (end)
aff
Commenting on reports in international media about reinforcements to the Egyptian forces in Sinai Peninsula in violation of the peace accord with the Israeli occupation, the SIS stressed that the existence of the forces in Sinai "comes within the framework of prior coordination with the parties to the Peace Treaty, which Egypt is fully keen to maintain"
It emphasized that "throughout its history, Egypt has not violated any treaty or agreement."
Meanwhile, the SIS statement indicated that Egypt reiterates its complete rejection of any expansion of military operations in Gaza or the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
Egypt also reiterated its support for the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state in accordance with the two-state solution, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the SIS statement said. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment