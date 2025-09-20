Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt: Forces Stationed In Sinai To Secure Borders Against All Threats


2025-09-20 08:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) affirmed on Saturday that the Egyptian forces deployed in the Sinai Peninsula are primarily tasked with securing the Egyptian borders against all threats, including terrorism and smuggling.
Commenting on reports in international media about reinforcements to the Egyptian forces in Sinai Peninsula in violation of the peace accord with the Israeli occupation, the SIS stressed that the existence of the forces in Sinai "comes within the framework of prior coordination with the parties to the Peace Treaty, which Egypt is fully keen to maintain"
It emphasized that "throughout its history, Egypt has not violated any treaty or agreement."
Meanwhile, the SIS statement indicated that Egypt reiterates its complete rejection of any expansion of military operations in Gaza or the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
Egypt also reiterated its support for the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state in accordance with the two-state solution, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the SIS statement said. (end)
aff


MENAFN20092025000071011013ID1110088731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search