PM, US Special Envoy To Discuss Resumption Of Gaza Talks


2025-09-20 07:13:35
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani is scheduled to meet US Special Envoy to the Middle East, H E Steve Witkoff in New York on Saturday to discuss efforts to end the crisis between Israel and Qatar and allow negotiations to resume, Axios reported yesterday.

Qatar stepped back as mediator after the Israeli strike. The Trump administration believes without Qatari mediation, it will be very difficult to reach a deal to release the hostages and end the war, Barak Ravid reported for Axios.

The Trump administration wants to dial down the tensions between Israel and Qatar in order to resume the Gaza negotiations, the report said.

