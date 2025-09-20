H-1B Visa New Rules: White House's Karoline Leavitt Clarifies Who'll Be Charged $100,000 - 'Not An Annual Fee'

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a fact sheet on Saturday, clarifying key doubts on the new H-1B visa rules. Amid speculation on exactly who'll be charged $100,000, Leavitt said, "This is NOT an annual fee" and that "this applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders."

New H-1B visa policy

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Friday, imposing an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications. The fee takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday.

It is scheduled to expire after a year. But it could be extended if the government determines that is in the interest of the United States to keep it.

However, Trump's latest plan to overhaul the American immigration system left some immigrant workers confused.

H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills - such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers - to work in the US, initially for three years but extendable to six.

H-1B: Who will be charged $100,000 fee?

The White House clarified that the new $100,000 fee on visas for skilled tech workers only applies to new applicants and not to current visa holders.

This means people who were selected in this year's H-1B lottery and whose visas will become effective on October 1 would not have to pay this fee.

Releasing a factsheet, Karoline Leavitt highlighted four points:

1) This is NOT an annual fee. It's a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.

2) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.

H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday's proclamation.

3) This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.

4) It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.