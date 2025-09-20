High Court Closes PIL On Rising Forest Fires In J&K
Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has closed a suo-moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the alarming surge in forest fires that swept through Jammu and Kashmir this spring.
A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal passed the order after perusal of an affidavit filed by Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, detailing the multiple measures being taken by the department to“conclusively” address the issue.
The PIL stemmed from a news report in early April, highlighting that over 100 forest fires erupted in just fortnight, devastating more than 200 acres of forest cover across Jammu & Kashmir. The worst-affected regions include Anantnag, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, and Poonch districts. Subsequently, notice was issued to the government and the Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir filed an affidavit, stating therein that in many forest types, especially dry temperate and subtropical regions, fire plays a key ecological role in regeneration, nutrient cycling and habitat dynamics.
The officer further submitted that the climate change, human pressures and land use changes have increased fire intensity, frequency and impact, necessitating modern prevention and control measures. Among human-Induced causes, he mentioned burning of crop/ farm residue, carelessly discarded cigarettes, matchsticks, and unextinguished campfires, burning of forest litter or waste along roadsides and habitations adjoining forests, use of fire by locals to obtain fresh growth of grass besides the accidental fires on account of LoC firing.
Among the natural causes, although rare, the Chief Conservator of Forests counted lightening and rolling stones during the dry season as reasons for sparking the fire. Also accumulation of leaf litter on forest floor, rising temperatures and altered rainfall patterns were delineated among the reasons for the fires.
