Man Fires At Police Officers In Kirovohrad Region Special Operation Is Underway

2025-09-20 08:07:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The report was received at 16:03.

As a result of the shooting, the head of the patrol police response sector received a gunshot wound to the stomach, and his partner was wounded in the arm.

Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been launched in the region.

Read also: Journalists injured as car hits mine near Pokrovsk

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv, a former employee of the Territorial Recruitment Center accused of assaulting a teacher is ready to pay 36,000 hryvnia.

