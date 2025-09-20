Man Fires At Police Officers In Kirovohrad Region Special Operation Is Underway
The report was received at 16:03.
As a result of the shooting, the head of the patrol police response sector received a gunshot wound to the stomach, and his partner was wounded in the arm.
Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been launched in the region.Read also: Journalists injured as car hits mine near Pokrovsk
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv, a former employee of the Territorial Recruitment Center accused of assaulting a teacher is ready to pay 36,000 hryvnia.
