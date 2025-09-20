Man Fires At Police Officers In Kirovohrad Region Special Operation Is Underway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The report was received at 16:03.

As a result of the shooting, the head of the patrol police response sector received a gunshot wound to the stomach, and his partner was wounded in the arm.

Measures are currently being taken to apprehend the attacker. A special police operation has been launched in the region.

