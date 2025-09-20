Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Panel To Review Gair Mumkin Khad Issues

2025-09-20 08:09:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
J&K Govt Logo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a sub-committee to examine issues related to Gair Mumkin Khads, with directions to submit its recommendations within three months.

