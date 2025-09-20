Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque In El Fasher, Sudan
Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on a mosque in El Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the bombing of the mosque a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and stressed Qatar's absolute rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorising civilians.
The Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position in rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.
It also expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
