Iran: Cooperation With IAEA Will Be Suspended, If Sanctions Re-Imposed
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Supreme National Security Council announced Saturday Tehran would halt cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog if the UN sanction are reinstated, a day after Britain, France and Germany triggered the "snapback" mechanism to re-impose sanctions on Iran.
In a strong-worded statement, the SNSC said that the "ill-considered actions of three European countries regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, despite the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the presentation of plans to resolve the issue, will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the Agency".
The SNSC, chaired by the Islamic Republic of Iran's President Masoud Pezzekian, held a meeting to discuss the regional situation and the Israeli "Zionist regime's adventures".
It was emphasized in the meeting that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current circumstances will be to cooperate as much as possible to establish peace and stability in the region.
The statement further said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also given the mission to continue its consultations within the framework of the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council to protect the country's national interests.
The Iranian decision was taken a day after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution aimed at permanently lifting sanctions on Tehran.
The UN Security Council move came on Friday after Britain, France and Germany - known as the E3 - launched a 30-day process to re-impose sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
President Pezeshkian vowed Iran would overcome any re-imposition of sanctions through the "snapback" process.
"Through the 'snapback' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road," he said on Saturday in remarks carried by state television.
"We will never surrender in the face of excessive demands because we have the power to change the situation."
Earlier this month, Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said they had reached a deal on resuming inspections at sites including those bombed by the US and Israel but gave no specifics.
The "snapback" process would re-impose UN sanctions on Iran unless an agreement is reached on a delay between Tehran and key European powers within about a week.
If enforced, the snapback would re-impose an arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, a ban on ballistic missile activity, as well as global asset freezes and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities. (end)
