Kuwait's U-17 Handball Team Concludes Journey Of Asia Tourney In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti junior national handball team concluded Saturday his participation in the first Asian Under-17 Handball tournament, hosted by Jordan, which qualifies for the World Cup in Morocco next month, after losing to the Qatari team 26-22.
The Kuwaiti junior team played a strong match against Qatar, managing to keep up with the opposing team's attacks, but the Qatari team prevailed.
This was the fourth match for the national team in this tournament, having won its first match against Hong Kong and lost their remaining matches against Bahrain and Iran in the first round.
The Kuwaiti team performed well during the tournament, preceded by a training camp as part of preparations for the Asian Cup, which will be held in the summer of 2026. (end)
amn
