Kane Hits Another Bayern Hat-Trick In 4-1 Hoffenheim Rout

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sinsheim, Germany: Harry Kane scored his second Bundesliga hat-trick of the new season as Bayern Munich downed Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday.

Man of the match with two goals in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League, the England captain delivered again in a heavily rotated Bayern side.

Coach Vincent Kompany made five changes, including handing Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson a first start.

Bayern lacked rhythm early and Hoffenheim had the better chances, but Kane struck before half-time, slicing in from a corner.

Any hopes Hoffenheim had of an upset were snuffed out just after half-time, when Kane converted a from the spot after Bayern were awarded a dubious penalty for a handball.

Kane added another from the spot in the 77th minute after a VAR review for a foul on Michael Olise.

Hoffenheim's Vladimir Coufal got his side on the board late when his free-kick was deflected into the goal.

Former Hoffenheim forward Serge Gnabry added a fourth in stoppage time to seal Bayern's seventh win in seven matches this season in all competitions.

Kane now has 13 goals this term, including eight in four Bundesliga fixtures.

He has 98 goals in 103 games overall since joining Bayern in 2023. The hat-trick was his ninth for the club.