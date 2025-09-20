Atlanta Mother, Daughter Allege Auto Broker Sold Them Honda Truck With 285K Miles - 130K Higher Than Advertised. Has Your Odometer Been Messed With?

MENAFN - News Direct) >When 25-year-old Shadayja Johnson and her mother Latrice spotted a used 2013 Honda Ridgeline listed for $6,400 on Facebook Marketplace, it looked like a great deal.



Despite its age, the truck had just 152,000 miles on its listing.“Seeing a Honda with great mileage ... I was like, oh, God, this was the right thing,” Latrice Johnson told Atlanta News First [1].

But the thrill of this purchase quickly faded when the duo noticed the truck showed far more wear and tear than the Facebook ad promised. Their first visit to a mechanic - the day after the sale - revealed that the truck needed two new catalytic converters. A Carfax report also showed that the truck had previously been listed for auction with 285,000 miles on the odometer.

This wasn't an isolated case: ANF's investigation of six other Facebook Marketplace listings found at least six cars with serious discrepancies in mileage. Some of these discrepancies were over 100,000 miles.

Higher-than-expected mileage exposes unsuspecting buyers to higher repair costs, lower resale values, safety concerns and warranty issues. It's also relatively easy to pull off this scam. According to the Northwest Consumer Law Center, a scammer can spend as little as $300 to shave thousands of miles off the odometer in seconds [2].

If you're looking for your next ride, here's how you can protect yourself from this common scam .

How to protect yourself

The first step to avoid a tampered odometer is to check the vehicle's title, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) [3]. Close examination of this document should reveal any discrepancies.



Check the vehicle history report: You can also request a vehicle history report from the seller or use the vehicle identification number (VIN) to search for the history online independently. Unfortunately, the Johnsons did not receive the VIN on the Honda's online listing, which is why they were unable to look up the truck's history before purchase.

Request an odometer disclosure: Since 2021, odometer disclosures are required for any transfer of a vehicle beginning with Model Year 2011, according to the NHTSA. If the seller isn't willing to offer this disclosure, consider that a red flag. Physically examine the vehicle: Besides documentation, you can also detect signs of odometer tampering with a physical examination of the car. Crooked numbers or gaps on the odometer gauge could be a sign that someone has tampered with it, according to the NHTSA. A vehicle with under 20,000 miles should also have the original tires, so new tires would be another indication of tampering.

Check for maintenance stickers: The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) advises buyers to look for oil change and maintenance stickers that may be placed on the door frame, inside the glove box, or under the hood [4]. These labels can show past service dates and mileage. The mileage on such stickers should be lower than the mileage on the odometer. The agency also suggests calling the shops or service centers listed on those labels to verify the records and confirm the vehicle's actual mileage history.

Some of these steps can help you avoid purchasing a car or truck with understated mileage. But if you've already bought a vehicle and suspect tampering, there could be ways to get your money back.

What to do if you discover a discrepancy

If you suspect your odometer has been rolled back, act quickly. Start by collecting evidence of the original advert and any information the seller provided during purchase. Keep screenshots of any messages you may have exchanged with the seller during the process.

Once you've collected enough evidence, you can confront the seller and request either a full or partial refund. In the Atlanta case, the Johnsons managed to receive a full refund of $6,400, according to ANF.

If the seller refuses to cooperate, consider small claims court for modest sums or consult an attorney for larger amounts.

Buying a used car on online marketplaces is always a little risky, but with the right precautions, solid documentation and swift action you can still get a good deal without getting scammed .



[1]. Atlanta News First .“YouTube post on September 16, 2025”

[2]. Northwest Consumer Law Center .“Detecting odometer fraud”

[3]. NHTSA .“Consumer advisory: tips from NHTSA to protect against odometer fraud”

[4]. Motor Vehicle Division Utah State Tax Commission .“Odomiter fraud”

