AFC Futsal Qualifiers: Afghanistan Crush Maldives 10-1

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan thrashed the Maldives by 10-1 in their opening group-stage match in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asia Cup qualifiers in Indonesia.

The national side faced the Maldives this afternoon as part of group H fixture and secured a resounding victory.

Goals for Afghanistan were scored by Akbar Kazemi, Mohammad Muradi, Syed Hussain Muosavi, Farzad Mohammadi, Hamid Raza Hussaini, Ali Amiri, Raza Hussainpour and Abbas Haidari.

Afghanistan have been placed in Group H alongside with the Maldives and Myanmar.

The national squad would take on Myanmar in the second match on September 24.

