AFC Futsal Qualifiers: Afghanistan Crush Maldives 10-1
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan thrashed the Maldives by 10-1 in their opening group-stage match in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asia Cup qualifiers in Indonesia.
The national side faced the Maldives this afternoon as part of group H fixture and secured a resounding victory.
Goals for Afghanistan were scored by Akbar Kazemi, Mohammad Muradi, Syed Hussain Muosavi, Farzad Mohammadi, Hamid Raza Hussaini, Ali Amiri, Raza Hussainpour and Abbas Haidari.
Afghanistan have been placed in Group H alongside with the Maldives and Myanmar.
The national squad would take on Myanmar in the second match on September 24.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment