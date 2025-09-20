One Of“Savannah's Top Ten Most Wanted” Indicted Federally

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Ra'Quavius Rawls (24) of Savannah, Georgia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

On July 24, 2024, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to an anonymous tip that Ra'Quavius Rawls, an individual on“Savannah's Top Ten Most Wanted” list was at a local gas station. As officers arrived, Rawls exited the property by vehicle. The officers then conducted a traffic stop and identified Rawls as a passenger. A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm in the passenger side glove box.

“Removing illegally possessed firearms from convicted felons play a key role in reducing violent crime in our communities,” said Margaret Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to prioritize taking these tools of violence out of the hands individuals who are prohibited from possessing them.”

"The collaboration between the ATF and local law enforcement is essential in identifying and apprehending individuals who pose a threat to public safety, particularly those on lists like 'Savannah's Top Ten Most Wanted',” said Acting Assistant Special Agent Robert Davis.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Savannah Police Department. The case is being prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant United States Attorney Makeia R. Jonese.

All indicted defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.