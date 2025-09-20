3Rd ODI: Smriti's 125 Goes In Vain As Australia Beat India By 43 Runs, Win Series 2-1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana smashed a blistering 125 off 63 balls and was supported by fine half-centuries by Deepti Sharma (72) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52). But the trio's efforts weren't enough to carry India over the line as Australia secured a 43-run win in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday to seal the series 2–1.

Australia's total of 412 in 47.5 overs, powered by Beth Mooney's 138, had earlier set India the challenge to ace an extremely uphill chase. Chasing a mammoth 413, India showed great spirit and optimistic attitude, led by vice-captain Smriti, reaching her century in just 50 balls - the fastest hundred by an Indian in women's ODIs.

Her unforgettable blazing knock, laced with 17 fours and five sixes, kept India in the hunt of doing the improbable. But wickets falling at regular intervals eventually proved to be decisive, as Australia's bowlers held their nerve to bowl out India for 369 in 47 overs.

Saturday's match also produced the highest aggregate in a women's ODI game through 748 runs - featuring 99 fours and 12 sixes – and surpassing the previous mark of 678 set in the England-South Africa clash in 2017. India, despite not being successful, crossed the 300-run mark for the first time in a run-chase and became the first team to post 300-plus against Australia in women's ODIs.

The in-form Smriti began by elegantly punching Kim Garth off the back foot for four, before heaving, driving, and pulling Megan Schutt for a hat-trick of fours. Though Pratika Rawal fell for 10 after edging to gully off Kim, Smriti marched forward by dispatching off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner down the ground for six, before swatting her over mid-wicket for a boundary.

With an air of ruthlessness in her strokeplay, Smriti took two more fours and a six off Kim, before hitting Ashleigh for two boundaries – the last of which was a drive creamed through extra cover – to bring up a sensational fifty in just 23 balls, the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in the format.

Her efforts brought in lots of applause from the sizeable crowd gathered in the stadium, who also chanted her name in roaring fashion. Though Harleen Deol pulled straight to deep square leg off Megan and fell for 11, Smriti got a life when Grace Harris dropped her catch at mid-off, as India ended the first power-play at 96/2, also their best-ever performance in this phase in the format.

With Australia not nailing their lengths and having some misfields, Smriti and Harmanpreet continued to hit sublime boundaries. Smriti eventually reached the three-figure mark emphatically - getting down on one knee and slog-sweeping over deep midwicket for six off leg-spinner Alana King.

That moment was met with a huge roar and applause from the crowd as Smriti raised her bat and helmet in celebration. Two overs later, Harmanpreet cut Grace Harris through backward point for four to bring up her fifty in just 32 balls, as India threatened to do the impossible.

But taking time out for tending to her knee halted Harmanpreet's momentum, and right after it, the 121-run stand ended when the Indian skipper was trapped lbw by Kim. In the next over, pin-drop silence was observed in the stadium when Smriti got a top-edge on a pull shot and was caught by diving deep backward square leg off a loopy full toss from Grace.

Despite some lusty hits from Deepti and Richa Ghosh, Australia continued to make a fightback as the latter, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, fell in quick succession. Deepti held one end firm by getting leg-side boundaries consistently to bring up her 15th ODI fifty in 42 balls.

She found an able ally in Sneh Rana, who chipped in with boundaries and kept the scoreboard moving with consistent singles. But the 65-run stand ended when Deepti holed out to deep mid-wicket off Tahlia McGrath and was followed by Sneh being stumped off Megan, before Renuka holed out to diving long-on off Kim to give Australia a hard-fought win.

Brief scores:

Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs (Beth Mooney 138, Georgia Voll 81; Arundhati Reddy 3-86, Deepti Sharma 2-75) beat India 369 all out in 47 overs (Smriti Mandhana 125, Deepti Sharma 72; Kim Garth 3-69, Megan Schutt 2-53) by 43 runs