Family's Enthusiasm At Bhavnagar Roadshow Filled Me With New Energy: PM Modi After His Rally In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in his hometown Gujarat, where lakhs of people came just to see him, the PM said that the warmth "filled me with a new energy."

Taking it to X, PM Modi said-“The enthusiasm and zeal of my family members who came to bless me at the roadshow in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, filled me with a new energy,” as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore under the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme.

At Jawahar Maidan, PM Modi addressed a massive gathering, stressing that the event, though hosted in Bhavnagar, was for the entire nation.

“To decide the direction of India from 'Samudra' (ocean) to 'Samriddhi' (progress), Bhavnagar has been chosen as the centre. I congratulate the people of Gujarat and Bhavnagar,” he said.

The Prime Minister unveiled projects worth Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat alone, spanning renewable energy, port infrastructure, roadways, healthcare, and urban transport.

Key initiatives included the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, and the 475 MW PM-KUSUM solar feeder for farmers.

In the maritime sector, PM Modi inaugurated and launched projects worth Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and a new container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Additional developments are planned at Paradip (Odisha), Tuna Tekra (Gujarat), Ennore, Chennai, Car Nicobar, Deendayal Port (Kandla), and inland waterways at Patna and Varanasi. Paying tributes to freedom fighter Krishnakumar CG, PM Modi linked the initiatives to the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

He also hailed the ongoing 'Sewa Pakhwada' (September 17-October 2), noting that over 1 lakh blood donations had been made in Gujarat alone, along with cleanliness and health camps nationwide.

Stressing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he declared:“We cannot leave the future of 140 crore citizens to others. Be it chips or ships, they must be Made in India.”

Several children made paintings and sketches for the Prime Minister. Seeing this, he thanked them for their love and asked the officials to collect the art.

