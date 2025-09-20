Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Iconic Contribution To Indian Cinema

Renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, following the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee. The ministry posted on X, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

India's cinematic legend

Mohanlal, celebrated for his unmatched versatility, powerful performances, and cinematic brilliance, has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema for over four decades. His ability to excel in a wide range of roles, from intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, has earned him admiration across generations.

Apart from acting, Mohanlal has also excelled as a producer and director, setting new standards in the industry. His dedication, relentless hard work, and passion for cinema have made him a true icon in Indian film history.

Award presentation on September 23

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 will be formally presented to Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled for September 23, 2025.

This recognition adds yet another milestone to Mohanlal's illustrious journey, reaffirming his place as one of the greatest contributors to Indian cinema.

Mohanlal's work in cinema

Mohanlal, an actor, playback singer and producer, has worked mainly in Malayalam cinema, appearing in over 350 films. Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian film history, he is celebrated for his versatility and natural acting style. Over the past four decades, he has played a vast range of roles, from intense dramas to light comedies, leaving a deep cultural impact across India.

Other awards conferred to Mohanlal

His contribution to cinema has been recognised with numerous honours. He has received two National Film Awards for Best Actor, a National Film Award – Special Mention, a National Film Award – Special Jury Award, and a National Film Award for Best Feature Film as a producer. At the state and regional level, he has won nine Kerala State Film Awards, including six for Best Actor, along with one Nandi Award for his work in Telugu cinema.

Mohanlal has also earned wide recognition through popular and international honours, including nine Filmfare Awards South, two Screen Awards, one IIFA Award, four South Indian International Movie Awards, and eleven Kerala Film Critics Association Awards. Beyond the awards, his unmatched talent and dedication to cinema have made him one of the most influential figures in Indian film, inspiring generations of actors and audiences alike.