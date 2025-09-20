Oscar 2025 Buzz: Dhanush's Kubera, Pushpa 2 Among India's Top Entries

In this article, you can see the list of films that have entered the Oscar race, including Kubera starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

The Oscar is considered the most prestigious award for films. Though started for Hollywood movies, it also gives chances to films from other countries. For years, Indian films have competed for Oscars in various categories. But only a few get nominated, and they don't make it to the finals. So, an Oscar remains a dream.

A.R. Rahman won an Oscar for 'Slumdog Millionaire'. 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song also won, a first for Indian cinema. M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the award.

More Indian films are competing for an Oscar. 'Pushpa 2' is a key contender among five Telugu films for the 2026 awards. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna it grossed ₹1800 crore worldwide.

'Kuberaa', starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, is also in the Oscar race. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film was well-received. 'Gandhi Thatha Chettu' is also in contention.

The Manchu family's prestigious film 'Kannappa' is also in the Oscar race. Starring Vishnu Manchu, it features Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. The recently released film earned critical acclaim.

The blockbuster 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' is also in the Oscar race. Other contenders include 'Kesari 2' and 'The Bengal Files'. We'll see which film gets the final nod for the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.