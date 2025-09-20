US Republic Of The Marshall Islands Reaffirms Enduring Partnership

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The United States reaffirmed its enduring partnership with the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to regional security and prosperity. Under the Compact of Free Association (COFA), this partnership includes robust defense cooperation, granting the United States exclusive access to defense sites in the Marshall Islands and the authority to deny access to third-country militaries.

During the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo to Majuro, the two nations celebrated the implementation of the COFA and announced a series of initiatives that underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to the RMI and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Together, the United States and the RMI will continue to strengthen their partnership, address shared challenges, and build a future of security and prosperity.

New Parliament Building: The US Department of State announced that, working with Congress, the United States will provide $13 million in funding toward rebuilding the Nitijela, the RMI's parliament building that recently burned down, in conjunction with support from Taiwan. This investment reflects the US commitment to helping RMI rebound from this tragedy.

State Partnership Program (SPP) in the Republic of Marshall Islands: The US Department of War will coordinate with the US Department of State to establish new SPP pairings between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the National Guards of Guam and Nebraska. These National Guard units will leverage their strength in cyber security, counter-narcotics, and maritime domain awareness to align US Indo-Pacific Command lines of effort with RMI defense priorities.

Advancing Security and Border Protection : The United States and the RMI are finalising an Enhanced Shiprider Agreement, which will bolster efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, secure the RMI's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and protect its borders through interagency training and counter narcotics efforts. To further enhance border security, the United States will provide advanced port scanners to detect and deter smuggling and other illicit activities.

Investing in Infrastructure and Public Safety: Recognising the critical need for life-saving infrastructure and in the wake of the Nitijela tragedy, the US Department of State plans to provide a state-of-the-art firetruck to address major safety concerns in the RMI. In addition, the US Department of Agriculture will fund repairs to existing equipment and purchase safety gear for first responders. The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has approved funding for project scoping services to initiate the infrastructure improvement process for the strategically important Delap Dock. These enhancements will support US military readiness and strengthen the RMI's infrastructure.

Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience: In coordination with Taiwan and the Marshall Islands, the US Department of State is providing $8.3 million to help replace Air Marshall Islands' aging fleet and provide disaster relief capacity and connectivity to outer islands, including Kwajalein Atoll, where the United States has critical military assets. This initiative will enhance transportation links across the RMI's vast geography, facilitating economic development and humanitarian efforts.

Effective Implementation of the Compact : The US-RMI relationship is reflected by the COFA, which has helped both nations deepen a close bilateral relationship based on shared values and strong ties. Implementation of the recently amended COFA is underway, with notable benchmarks reached in recent months, such as jointly approving trust fund distributions for Marshallese citizens and working towards a strategic plan for the use of Compact-related grants in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. The governments of the United States and the Republic of the Marshall Islands worked together to develop plans for the use of approximately $100 million in economic assistance grants and Trust Fund distributions in a major step towards ensuring that the Compact will support and benefit the people of the Marshall Islands and the United States.

Promoting Health, Humanitarian Assistance, and Disaster Relief : The United States reaffirmed its commitment to medical and engineering exercises that will improve the health and well-being of the Marshallese people. The United States also announced plans for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, aligning with COFA obligations to enhance the RMI's disaster preparedness.

Supporting Law Enforcement and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance : The United States will provide drug testing kits to support law enforcement investigations and prosecutions. Additionally, the United States will fund WWII unexploded ordnance (UXO) training for police, building on recent WWII UXO clearance efforts. The United States has concluded successful WWII UXO deployments to Maloelap, Wotje, and Jaluit Atolls, with UXO removal deployments to Mili Atoll scheduled for 2026.

