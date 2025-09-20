MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 20, 2025 3:09 am - The Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market was valued at USD 762.5 Million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.1%.

September 20, 2025 - Growing demand for zero-click or low-click experiences among users is a major driver for the revenue growth of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market. AI search engines and generative AI platforms increasingly deliver summarized, conversational responses, compelling businesses to optimize their content for visibility within these answer-rich interfaces rather than traditional search listings. This shift is fuelling the demand for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services and tools that can structure, contextualize, and tag content so it is accurately surfaced and attributed in zero-click and low-click environments.

In March 2005, for instance, Google introduced an experimental mode, known as“AI Mode,” which replaces the traditional“blue link” search results with an AI-generated summary for some users. This model reduces the need for clicks and potentially centralizes the delivery of answers. This is directly relevant to factors that increase the sales of GEO services. More companies are now investing in GEO services to maintain visibility and engagement, which in turn drives rapid revenue growth for the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market.

However, high dependence on external platforms such as Google, Microsoft, and other generative AI search providers is restraining revenue growth of the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market. These platforms control the algorithms, ranking criteria, and visibility rules, service providers and businesses must continually adapt to changes they cannot influence. It leads to higher costs and unpredictable results. This reliance also limits the ability of GEO vendors to differentiate their offerings or secure stable long-term outcomes for clients. As a result, potential customers sometimes hesitate to commit large budgets to GEO services.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on offering, the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market is segmented into structural optimization, language optimization, authority signaling, synthetic indexing, and others.

The structural optimization segment held the largest share in 2024, driven by rising demand for AI-friendly website architectures that improve content discoverability and data extraction. Companies are prioritizing on-page structure, technical signals, and content formatting to ensure their information is correctly interpreted and credited by generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. In March 2025, Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS company, launched its AI Toolkit to help businesses evaluate their visibility on AI-driven search platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity and translate those insights into practical strategies.

Regional Market Overview And Growth Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024, driven by the rapid uptake of generative AI technologies across enterprises and consumer-facing platforms, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Companies in the region are increasingly optimizing their content, data, and knowledge repositories to ensure accuracy and visibility within AI-powered search engines and conversational agents. In April 2025, OpenAI began integrating tailored store and product recommendations directly into relevant ChatGPT conversations, including links and built-in price comparisons. This development motivates businesses to adopt GEO strategies to improve discoverability, thereby contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oSemrush

oProfound

oOtterly

oSimilarweb

oBrandLight

oPeec AI

oAthenaHQ

oBrandrank

oTripleDart

oOmnius

oiPullRank

oFirst Page Sage

oOmniscient Digital

oSpinta Digital

oIntero Digital

oOrangeMantra

oMainstreethost

oAsva AI

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:

Zeta Global: On 17 September 2025, Zeta Global, the AI Marketing Cloud company, unveiled its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution. It is a new feature within the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) designed to help brands maintain visibility, accuracy, and competitiveness as users move from traditional search to AI-generated responses. The tool allows marketers to track their brand presence across major AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, while providing targeted, actionable recommendations to optimize content for these AI-driven answers.

One Click SEO: On 17 September 2025, One Click SEO, a digital marketing agency recognized for driving significant growth in highly competitive online markets, announced the launch of its innovative new offering, One Click GEO. This cutting-edge service is tailored to address the major transformation in online search behavior, as users increasingly move from traditional keyword-based searches to conversational, AI-powered interactions.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) market on the basis of component, offerings, application, end-use and region:

.Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oSolutions

a Platforms

b Software

oServices

a Content Audits

b Reformatting

c Implementation

d AI SERPs

.Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oStructural Optimization

oLanguage Optimization

oAuthority Signaling

oSynthetic Indexing

oOthers

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oEnterprise Knowledge Retrieval (EKR)

oAI-Optimized Content Marketing

oBrand Visibility

oProduct Discovery

oNarrative Management

oOthers

.End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oRetail & E-commerce

oBFSI

oHealthcare

oMedia

oInformation Technology

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

