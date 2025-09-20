Momcozy Brings Global 'Cozy By You' Campaign To Southeast Asia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 20, 2025 6:11 am - Celebrating Every Mother's Story with Science-Backed Comf

Momcozy, the world's No.1 Wearable Breast Pump*, today launched its global campaign“Cozy by You”, now in Southeast Asia.

Inspired by its latest brand film, the campaign highlights a universal truth: motherhood is never one story. It is comfort shaped by mothers, guided by experts, and supported by the community.



The Comfort Gap in Maternal Care

While healthcare for mothers has advanced, comfort often remains overlooked.

Over half of pregnant women report poor sleep due to physical discomfort [1].

More than 80% of new mothers experience back or hip pain from frequent baby-carrying [2].

When choosing a breast pump, ease of use ranks as the top priority [3].



Momcozy's 2025 global survey of 2,000 mothers, including respondents from Southeast Asia have found that comfort in pumping and feeding strongly influences breastfeeding duration. These findings make clear that comfort is not a luxury, it is fundamental to maternal well-being.



Innovation With Mothers, For Mothers

At the heart of Momcozy's mission is“Cozy Tech,” a philosophy of designing every product together with mothers.

Momcozy's process includes:

In-depth interviews and home visits,

Focus groups and lactation expert consultations,

Rigorous lab tests and real-world trials with mothers.



This co-creation has shaped its product line, from the compact all-in-one M5, to the discreet M6 inspired by its bestselling nursing bra, and now the newly introduced Air 1, coming soon to Southeast Asia is Momcozy's lightest, most transparent breast pump, designed for discretion and portability.

“Every innovation begins by listening to mothers,” explains Tara, Head of User Research at Momcozy.“With Cozy Tech, we translate their needs into solutions that bring not only function, but confidence and peace of mind.”



Building Comfort Through Community

Beyond products,“Cozy by You” is about fostering connection. Its theme,“Built with You, Leading the Change” reflects Momcozy's dedication to work hand-in-hand with mothers, experts, and advocates.

In Southeast Asia, Momcozy plans community events, expert workshops, and collaborations with local lactation specialists in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

“With 'Cozy by You,' we reaffirm that comfort is not secondary, it is the foundation of maternal care,” says Lalaina Rabary, US Marketing Manager at Momcozy.“By listening to mothers, innovating with Cozy Tech, and building communities, we are shaping a future where every mom feels seen, supported, and empowered.”